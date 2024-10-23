Starting well key at KLGCC, says Vu

WOMEN’S World No. 2 golfer Lilia Vu is looking forward to making her debut at the Maybank Championship starting in Kuala Lumpur today.

When asked about the course, the American emphasised that starting well would be key to a good weekend.

“I think the most important part for me is going to be off the tee... Kind of want to be smart about where you want to place yourself, and then you can basically go from there,” Vu said.

“It’s also kind of hilly, so you also have to play with different lies in the fairways and different tiers. I think this golf course is going to test the best of your game,“ she added.

Vu, who overcame a back injury, added that she would want to finish the year strong by defending her title at the CME Group Tour Championship.

“I did have a little bit of a hiccup with my back injury but it wasn’t defining my year.

“I didn’t think that I played well in Bermuda... but turned out to be really good. Finished really well at CME. Hopefully I can finish strong again this year.”

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ayaka Furue hopes that her consistent top 10 finishes throughout the year will give her the momentum she needs this week.

“It is very good for me to finish top 10, but also it’s kind of disappointing for me because I couldn’t win before winning the major Evian Championship... but I want to keep maintaining my momentum,” Furue said during the pre- tournament press conference.