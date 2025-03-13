Stronger Together: MILO continues to Fuel School Sports with the annual Takwim Kejohanan MSSM, in partnership with MoE

THE launch of the 2025 MSSM Championship Calendar signifies the ongoing commitment of MOE, MSSM, and MILO to empower young Malaysians through sports, outlining the 24 sports that will be contested in this year’s national school sports competitions.

The MOE-MSSM-MILO Championship is the pinnacle of school sports competition in Malaysia, bringing together the nation’s most promising young athletes from primary and secondary schools nationwide. These national-level games provide a crucial platform for students to showcase their skills across a diverse range of sports, from popular favourites to emerging disciplines.

Marking another milestone in their 70-year partnership, this collaboration has been instrumental in supporting young athletes and developing grassroots sports, aligning with MILO Malaysia’s mission of building a sporting nation. It has shaped the landscape of school sports in Malaysia and impacted millions of students across the years.

“This championship is not just an ordinary sporting event, but also a symbol of the country’s aspirations in building a better, balanced and ready future generation to face the challenges of the global world. I’m confident that with continued effort and strong commitment, we can achieve greater success and produce more world-class athletes. We need to reach more students by giving them the opportunity to participate in MSSM championships that align with their interests and abilities. We also need to view the organisation of these MSSM championships as a platform for comprehensive change to realise the National Education Philosophy,“ said Tuan Haji Azman Bin Adnan, Malaysian Director General of Education.

“MILO is committed to nourishing future champions and supporting the development of school sports in Malaysia. We believe that sports play a crucial role in building healthy, active communities, embodying our philosophy that ‘Sports is a Great Teacher’. Through sports, individuals develop values like discipline, resilience, and teamwork—lessons that extend far beyond the game and guide them throughout their lives,“ said Ng Su Yen, Business Executive Officer, MILO Malaysia.

“Proudly made in Malaysia by Malaysians, MILO is produced at the world’s largest MILO factory in Chembong, Negeri Sembilan. As MILO celebrates 75 years in Malaysia, it remains committed to fuelling the nation with the same spirit of health and energy that has defined its legacy for generations. Our Healthier Choice Logo certification further demonstrates our commitment to providing nutritious and delicious options, empowering young Malaysians to lead active, fulfilling lives.”

This collaborative effort will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of athletes, promote healthy lifestyles, and contribute to the overall development of a stronger, more active nation.