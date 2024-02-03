Struggling Sassuolo hire veteran Ballardini as new coach

MILAN: Davide Ballardini (pix) was hired on Friday by Serie A strugglers Sassuolo in an attempt to avoid relegation after sacking Alessio Dionisi last weekend.

Sassuolo said that Ballardini had been brought in “until June 30, 2024”, replacing Dionisi who was fired following Sunday’s 3-2 home defeat to Empoli.

Emiliano Bigica was caretaker manager for Sassuolo's 6-1 home hammering at the hands of Napoli on Wednesday which dropped them into the drop zone.

Ballardini has had a long career, largely at Italy's lesser lights.

The 60-year-old last coached Serie B side Cremonese, who he took down from the top flight last season before being sacked in September.

His first match is on Sunday against Verona, who sit above 18th-placed Sassuolo on goal difference. -AFP