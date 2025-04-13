Struggling Sevilla sack Garcia Pimienta

SEVILLE (Spain): Sevilla sacked coach Francisco Garcia Pimienta on Sunday after a fourth consecutive La Liga defeat.

Garcia Pimienta's side fell 1-0 at Valencia on Friday, leaving them 13th in the table.

“Sevilla would like to thank García Pimienta for his work during these months, as well as for his professionalism, wishing him the best of luck in his future challenges,“ said the Andalucian club in a statement.

Sevilla have just one win in their last seven matches and lost their derby clash against bitter rivals Real Betis on March 30.

Spanish media reported Joaquin Caparros would take the reins until the end of the season, as he did in the final weeks of both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Caparros also coached Sevilla between 2000-2005, helping them earn promotion back to the top flight.