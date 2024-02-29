Stuart: RM3.53m spent on RTG last year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM3.53 million was spent on six sports for the implementation of the Road To Gold (RTG) programme throughout last year.

RTG programme Coordinator Datuk Stuart Ramalingam (pix) said badminton players, under the auspices of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), received the highest allocation in the programme which was RM1,182,645.93 while RM1,068,085.24 was spent on professional badminton players.

“RM465,239.66 was allocated for national cyclists under RTG. A total of RM458,177.45 was used by diving while hockey received RM342,903.62,” he said at a press conference here today.

Also present was Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh, who is one of two RTG Co-Chairman along with Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

So far, 13 athletes are under the RTG programme comprising seven national badminton players including 2022 world men’s doubles champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, professional men’s doubles Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, national track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and new men’s diving sensation Bertrand Rhodict Lises.

Previously, national diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong and another national female diver Nur Dhabitah were under the RTG programme, but both were eliminated following their failure to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after the World Aquatic Championships in Doha recently.

The national men’s hockey squad, representing the sport of hockey in the RTG programme, was also dropped last year following their failure to win a gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games for an automatic slot to Paris 2024.

The RTG programme introduced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in April last year is a national project with the objective of coordinating national efforts in hunting for the inaugural gold medal at the Olympic Games covering the 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles editions.

In the meantime, Stuart announced for the first time that the Malaysian contingent to the 2024 Olympic Games will receive additional sports science and medical support services at the ‘Team MAS House’ premises located in Paris.

He said the base was set up to provide as much care and support as possible for athletes outside the sports village who have limited access to in-house services provided.

The 2024 Olympic Games is scheduled from July 26 to Aug 11. -Bernama