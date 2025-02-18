Sudirman Cup spot not on Kai Wun’s mind yet

MEN’S doubles shuttler Tee Kai Wun is not yet thinking about securing a spot in the national team for the 2025 Sudirman Cup, slated to be held from April 27 to May 4 in Xiamen, China.

Kai Wun said he is aware that the competition for a place in the Sudirman Cup alongside his partner Man Wei Chong is fierce, as two other pairs are ranked above them - professional duo Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani (world number two) and 2022 world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (world number five).

Instead, Kai Wun said that he and Wei Chong, ranked 11th in the world, are focusing on gearing up for upcoming tournaments in Europe, including the 2025 All England in Birmingham, which runs from March 11-16.

“We will just try to perform well in Europe, but what will happen next, we don’t know,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun are strong contenders for the Sudirman Cup after clinching the 2025 Indonesia Masters title last January, while Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin have also done well since August last year, including finishing as runners-up at the 2024 World Tour Finals in December.

Kai Wun said they have grown more confident in playing the world’s top 10 pairs.

The 24-year-old player said the experience of facing these pairs has been very helpful, especially in managing the pressure on the court.