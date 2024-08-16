SUKMA 2024: S’wak rolls into lawn bowls men’s pair final to set up showdown with FT

KUCHING: Sarawak’s men’s pair team secured a spot in the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) lawn bowls after defeating Terengganu in a closely contested match at the Lawn Bowl Arena here today.

Sarawak duo, Muhammad Aryan Nazrullah Nazaruddin-Muhammad Ramadhan Mohamad Jeffy, downed their opponents, Muhammad Haziq Mat Yusoff and Wan Muhammad Haikal Wan Ruzali with a 11-7 score.

In the final showdown this evening, Sarawak will face the Federal Territories’ (FT) pair, Faris Syuhairil Ahmad Syukri and Muhammad Afiq Azman, who had to dig deep before clinching a 13-12 win over Johor’s Akmal Darwisy Abdul Rahim and Amirul Danial Abdul Rahim.

In the women’s singles semifinal, home favourite Dayang Nur Alia Sharmiela Abang Gadisa conceded a 16-19 defeat to Terengganu’s Nur Ain Kemilia Sukri.

Awaiting Nur Ain in the final is Selangor’s Nur Najla Damia Mustakim, who knocked out FT’s Nur SyafiraMuhammad Rezuan 21-16 in the other last four match.

Meanwhile, in the women’s fours event, Sabah advanced to the final with a 19-9 win over Selangor, while Pahang had no problems disposing of Kedah 17-8 to secure their place as well.

In the men’s triples, Terengganu and FT will battle for the gold medal after defeating Johor and Selangor, 12-10 and 20-8, in their respective semi-final ties.