SHAH ALAM: A total of 704 athletes and 213 officials will represent Selangor at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Sarawak, which will take place from Aug 17-24.

Selangor Sports Council (MSN) Executive Director Mohamad Nizam Marjugi said all athletes and officials, including coaches, were listed for the biennial Games before the registration deadline on July 5.

He said that as part of the preparations, the athletes involved would be tested through a series of friendly competitions to measure their readiness for the Games.

“The Selangor contingent has finalised the list of 704 athletes for SUKMA, and all of them are now in the final phase of team training and preparation.

“All teams will undergo centralised training according to their respective sports for two weeks before departing for Sarawak in stages,“ he told Bernama.

Mohamad Nizam said Selangor, who emerged as the overall champions nine times, are targeting 61 gold medals in this edition, with swimming, athletics, archery, tennis, and badminton being the main events expected to contribute medals.

For team events, he said men’s football, volleyball, sepak takraw, and basketball are anticipated to potentially bring home gold medals for Selangor.

“Selangor have a balanced lineup of athletes, and each sport can contribute at least one gold medal.

“At the same time, we want and are confident that each athlete in the focus sports can perform well and bring home gold for Selangor,“ he said.

Selangor, who will participate in 37 types of sports, received an early morale boost from the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who agreed to join the state contingent for this Games, thus motivating the athletes to deliver their best performances.

Mohamad Nizam added that on Aug 3, all competing athletes would be given briefings on doping and injury management, followed by a flag presentation ceremony by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

At SUKMA 2022, Selangor won a total of 130 medals, comprising 31 gold, 55 silver, and 44 bronze, finishing fifth overall.