SUKMA - A platform to produce athletes for Olympic stage, says Hannah

KUCHING: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh believes that the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) is an important platform to prepare the country’s elite athletes to compete at the Olympics.

She said that an Olympic athlete does not just appear out of nowhere and the making of such an athlete is the culmination of years of hard work.

“The talent that we groom at the district level and state level, like SUKMA... these are the talent who are the country’s hopes at international sports events.

“Our athletes here are our future Olympians. Perhaps, among us today are athletes who will feature at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. That’s the importance of a platform like SUKMA, which needs to be given the highest emphasis,” she said.

Hannah said this at the official launch of the SUKMA 2024 opening ceremony at the Sarawak Stadium tonight.

She also emphasised the importance of the spirit of sportsmanship both during and after competition.

Meanwhile, Hannah said that hosts Sarawak is the best place to realise the spirit of unity.

“When I look around this stadium, I can feel that this is Malaysia. Young athletes from all corners of the country at one place.

“As young national athletes with many supporters, you all have a role to ensure a sports ecosystem that prioritises unity and encourages healthy and non-toxic competition,” she said.

SUKMA 2024 sees 37 sports contested involving 488 events, with 236 men’s events, 217 women’s events and 34 mixed events, and are being held in nine divisions, namely Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

SUKMA, introduced in 1986, has been held in Sarawak twice before, in 1990 and 2016.

