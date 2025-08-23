APM enhances training modules to boost disaster preparedness nationwide

KLUANG: The Civil Defence Force (APM) is strengthening its training modules for trainers, new officers and the community to boost preparedness in facing increasingly complex disasters, crises and emergencies.

APM Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed said the effort involves comprehensive enhancements to existing courses, including the Civil Defence Auxiliary Member (CDA) programme and the ‘Kampung Siaga 221’ initiative, which has now entered its second phase.

“Each time there are new appointments, the training modules will be refined to meet current needs,” he told reporters after officiating the passing-out parade of the 16th Series of the Civil Defence and Safety Service Scheme Officer Enhancement Course at the Southern Region Civil Defence Training Centre (Pulapas) here today.

He added that earlier this year, APM increased the number of trainers to over one thousand, enabling the implementation of more dynamic modules.

“The second phase of Kampung Siaga 221 not only trains communities to safeguard their own areas but also prepares them to assist other locations when needed,” he said.

He said strengthening community-level training is crucial, as disasters can strike anywhere, and residents must be ready to act before professional aid arrives.

Prime Minister’s Department senior deputy secretary-general Datuk Abd Shukor Mahmood said continuous training and recruitment of new personnel are key to ensuring APM remains relevant and able to respond swiftly in any situation.

“Under the Civil Defence Act 1951 (Act 221), APM plays an important role in three main situations - peacetime, disasters and crises,” he said in his officiating speech.

He added that regular empowerment through training is necessary to ensure the nation’s preparedness is never compromised.

“Efforts to improve training facilities, expertise and the number of trainers are in line with the government’s commitment to strengthen volunteerism and public solidarity for national security,” he said.

At the event, a total of 91 permanent (interim) officers and 127 contract-appointed APM officers received their appointment letters under the Civil Defence and Safety Service Scheme.

Also present was APM Deputy Chief Commissioner (Management) Datuk Ismail Mohd Zawawi. – Bernama