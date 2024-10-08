SUKMA potential talent hub for Malaysia’s Olympic Gold Pursuit – Abdul Karim

KUCHING: The Malaysia Games (SUKMA) could serve as a ‘talent pool’ for the country’s mission to secure its first Olympic gold medal.

Sarawak Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said SUKMA is a platform showcasing strong talent from all corners of the country.

“If we look at Southeast Asian countries, the Philippines and Indonesia are among those that have succeeded in winning Olympic gold medals.

“That’s why I hope the National Sports Institute (ISN) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) can develop strategies to produce athletes who can compete at higher levels. We do not want to be merely ‘jaguh kampung’ (local champions),” he said after officiating the SUKMA Media Centre at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre here today.

In conjunction with SUKMA 2024 in Sarawak, scheduled to take place from Aug 17 to 24, Bernama has launched a special website, sukma.bernama.com, which will provide news updates on state contingents, achievements and interesting stories about the athletes participating in the biennial sports event.

The bilingual website will also feature the latest results, photo galleries, videos, medal tally charts and interesting facts about the 21st edition of SUKMA.

SUKMA 2024 will feature 37 sports across 488 events, comprising 236 men’s events, 217 women’s events and 35 mixed events, with competitions held across nine divisions: Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

Introduced in 1986, SUKMA has been hosted in Sarawak twice before, in 1990 and 2016.