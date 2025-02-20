THE Harimau Malaya squad will begin their third-round campaign in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on home soil, with their opening Group F match against Nepal set to take place at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, on March 25.

The decision was confirmed by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) secretary-general Datuk Seri Windsor Paul, following the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) request to host the match at the iconic Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) stadium.

According to Windsor, the AFC has no objections, as the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium has already been approved as an official venue for this season’s AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) competition.

“The choice of venue is up to FAM, and they have selected Johor. We have no issues with the stadium (Sultan Ibrahim Stadium) as it meets all the necessary requirements for this competition,” he told Bernama when contacted.

According to the AFC’s official website (https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/fixtures__standings.html), Malaysia will first host Nepal before playing the return leg away in November.

Previously, Windsor was quoted as saying that Nepal’s home match against Malaysia, initially set to be played in Nepal, will now take place in Malaysia, though the exact venue had not been confirmed at the time.

He said the change was necessary due to renovation works at Dasharath Stadium, and the decision was made to mitigate any potential risks.

For the third round of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled from March 25 to 31 next year, Malaysia, under head coach Peter Cklamovski, has been drawn into a group alongside Vietnam, Nepal, and Laos. Only the group winners will secure a spot in the tournament, set to be held in Saudi Arabia.