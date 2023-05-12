Sunderland sack manager Mowbray, Swansea part ways with Duff

SUNDERLAND have fired manager Tony Mowbray after 15 months in charge, the Championship side announced on Monday.

The 60-year-old Mowbray, who took over from Alex Neil in August 2022, leaves the club ninth on 27 points after 19 games, having lost two and drawn one of their last three outings, all against teams in the bottom half of the table.

He led the Black Cats to the Championship playoffs in his first season where they fell in the semi-finals to Luton Town.

They have won only two of their past nine league games.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step,“ said Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman.

“We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

First-team coach Mike Dodds has been placed in temporary charge of Sunderland, who have been drawn to host arch-rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round early next month.

Fellow second-tier side Swansea City have parted company with manager Michael Duff, the club said earlier on Monday.

Assistant head coach Alan Sheehan has taken over as caretaker manager at Swansea, who are without a win in their last five games and stand 18th in the table on 21 points.

Their last victory came at Blackburn Rovers on Oct. 28. - Reuters