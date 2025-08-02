KUALA LUMPUR: Kuching City FC’s hopes of improving the team’s position in the Super League were dashed when they could only come from behind to share the points with Perak FC after a 1-1 draw at the State Stadium in Sarawak yesterday.

The first half was rather balanced with both teams exchanging a series of attacks but Perak opened the scoring first through Muhammad Firdaus Saiyadi who completed a neat pass by imported striker, Clayton Da Silva in the 14th minute.

Continuing in the second half, Kuching City managed to equalize in the 71st minute, thanks to Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah Usman’s powerful header which beat the Perak goalkeeper.

The rest of the match saw the hosts continue to launch a series of attacks but Perak’s defence continued to hold their fort until the final whistle.

The result saw Kuching City remain in sixth position in the league with 22 points, behind Perak in fifth position by just one point.

In KOTA BHARU, Kelantan Darul Naim FC suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Penang FC, 1-6 at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

Kelantan’s only goal of the game came through Syahir Abdul Rashid in the 34th minute, while Penang’s import Rodrigo Da Silva scored four goals in the (28th minute, 67th minute, 83rd minute and 90th minute), and Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat (42nd minute) and Dylan Christopher (91st minute) to complete the rout.

The result saw Kelantan firmly rooted at the bottom of the Super League table.