Super League: TFC fail to collect full points against PDRM despite playing at home

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) could only manage a single point despite playing at their own backyard after a 1-1 draw with PDRM FC in their Super League match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, here tonight.

The one point earned tonight saw TFC remain in third spot in the league table with 17 points while PDRM FC was relieved after moving up fifth place with 15 points.

The first half saw TFC, spearheaded by their skipper Muhammad Safawi Rasid dominate the game through a series of early attempts but failed to breach through the PDRM FC defence.

It took Import player Nelson Bonilla to break the deadlock on the stroke of half time to give the home fans something to cheer.

The second half saw PDRM FC start to show more urgency and determination and the pressure paid off handsomely when Chidi Osuchukwu headed in the equaliser in the 53rd minute after completing Kyaw Min Oo’s corner kick.

TFC, currently under the guidance of acting head coach Badrul Afzan Razali, tried desperately to regain the lead but despite several close calls, could not find the finishing touches.