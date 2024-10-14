Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin have chance to join RTG programme

KAJANG: The Road to Gold (RTG) Programme Committee is willing to consider including professional men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, into the programme at its next meeting, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh .

She said this comes after the pair demonstrated excellent performances in several recent tournaments, meeting the criteria for the RTG programme, which is to be ranked within the world’s top 10.

“Their (Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin’s) performance has been improving, and I congratulate them. I hope they can maintain this consistency.

“For the RTG, we support athletes ranked top 10 in their respective sports to help them qualify for the Olympics. I believe with the performance of Izzuddin and Sze Fei, there is great potential to include them in the programme,” she said.

She said this at a press conference on the Rakan Muda: Skills for Life AKBG Caddy Service Programme at the Kajang Prison Golf and Recreation Club here today.

Yesterday, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin won their third title after winning in the men’s doubles at the Arctic Open, defeating the world’s second-ranked Danish pair, Kim Astrup-Anders Skarup Rasmussen, 15-21, 21-15, 21-19.

Commenting on the programme held today, Hannah said it is a joint initiative by the Rakan Muda Development Division in collaboration with the Prisons Department.

She explained that the programme aims to provide caddy service skills training to male prospects at Kajang Prison.

“I believe with the guidance of certified instructors from the Youth Golf Skills Academy (AKBG), the participants will receive quality training aligned with their experiences.

“This exposure will help improve individual competence and open opportunities for them to enter the local golf industry,” she said.

For the first series, 20 male prospects will participate in the skills training programme from today (Oct 14) until Friday (Oct 18).

Those who complete the training will have the opportunity to continue full-time studies in the six-month Caddy Service Course Programme at AKBG.