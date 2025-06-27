Education Minister steps in to help teen facing financial struggles

KUALA LUMPUR: A teenager struggling to afford his education at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) has received support from Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. The minister confirmed her team is coordinating with the boy’s family to ensure he can continue his studies.

Fadhlina addressed the issue in a social media post during the Maal Hijrah celebration, thanking those who brought the matter to her attention. “Alhamdulillah, my team is in touch with the family to make arrangements for this young man to continue his studies at IPG,“ she said.

She assured the public that the situation has been resolved and called for prayers for the student’s success. “Consider this matter resolved, and let’s all pray for his success in his future endeavours. This is the true spirit of hijrah (migration) that we aspire to,“ she added.

The boy’s story gained widespread attention after social media posts highlighted his financial difficulties. Muhammad Syahmi Azril Saidiljamal, 18, was offered a place in the Bachelor of Education programme at IPG Kampus Tuanku Bainun but faced obstacles due to his family’s financial situation. His father works as a rubber tapper, while his mother has been battling stage four cancer for over a year.

Syahmi was scheduled to register at IPG on August 11 before the intervention. The minister’s swift response has provided hope for his academic future.