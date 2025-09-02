Tang Jie and Ee Wei’s journey to badminton world championship victory

NATIONAL mixed doubles shuttler Toh Ee Wei described her journey to becoming world champion with partner Chen Tang Jie as filled with obstacles and health challenges.

The twenty three year old admitted her path had been difficult with many ups and downs that forced her to take a short break from competition.

She credited the National Sports Council and National Sports Institute for providing crucial support throughout her struggles.

Ee Wei also acknowledged Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and the Road To Gold programme for their significant assistance.

“This support really helped me on the court and benefits every player in the Badminton Association of Malaysia,“ she said upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Paris.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei claimed the world championship title on Sunday after defeating China’s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin 21-15, 21-14 in the mixed doubles final.

The pair had briefly separated in March before reuniting and achieving their remarkable success at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

Tang Jie attributed their championship victory to improved communication between them as partners.

He emphasised that every championship provides valuable experience regardless of the match outcome.

“For us, daily communication and what we go through together matters more than just winning or losing,“ he explained.

National women’s pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah expressed hope their silver medal achievement would inspire more women to pursue their dreams boldly.

They expressed pride in elevating Malaysian women’s doubles badminton on the world stage despite their final loss.

The world number two Malaysians fell to China’s top-ranked Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 14-21, 22-20, 17-21 in an eighty three minute thriller.

Pearly stated they have no regrets after giving their complete effort and working hard for their medal.

She confirmed they remain unsatisfied and will continue fighting to reach greater heights in future competitions. – Bernama