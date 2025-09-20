Tang Jie-Ee Wei beat China’s world No 1 to reach China Masters final

MALAYSIA’S newly crowned mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei delivered a stunning performance to overcome world number one home pair Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

The Malaysian duo showcased remarkable grit and composure during their semi-final clash at the Shenzhen Arena to outlast the defending champions in an intense eighty-minute battle.

They secured their place in the final with a thrilling three-set victory, winning 22-24, 21-19, 21-17 against the formidable Chinese opponents.

This triumph marks their third victory in nine encounters against the top-ranked Chinese pair.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei will now face Thailand’s Decaphol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in their pursuit of the prestigious China Masters title. – Bernama