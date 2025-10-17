Tang Jie-Ee Wei cruise into Denmark Open semi-finals with straight sets win

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei lived up to expectations by advancing to the semi-finals of the 2025 Denmark Open Badminton Championships.

The fourth seeds defeated compatriots Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie in their quarter-final match at the Jyske Bank Arena.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei needed only 38 minutes to record a 21-17, 21-11 straight sets victory over the eighth seeds.

The world-class pair will face either top seeds Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin from China or Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the campaign of national men’s doubles pair Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong ended in the quarter-finals.

They were defeated 19-21, 18-21 by defending champions Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang from China. – Bernama