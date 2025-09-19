Tang Jie-Ee Wei reach China Masters semi-finals after tough win

MALAYSIA’S mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have advanced to the semi-finals of the China Masters 2025.

The national number one pair secured their place in the last four after a hard-fought quarter-final victory at Shenzhen Arena.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei, seeded third, needed three sets to overcome Hong Kong’s fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

They eventually prevailed 21-12, 12-21, 21-17 in a match lasting 61 minutes.

The Malaysian duo will now face Chinese second seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the semi-finals.

Feng and Huang comfortably defeated their compatriots Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui 21-11, 21-12 in their quarter-final match.

Meanwhile, professional men’s doubles pair and third seeds Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani failed to reach the semi-finals after losing 16-21, 11-21 to Indonesia’s duo Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

Fajar-Muhammad Shohibul will next play either top seeds Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea or Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi tomorrow. – Bernama