Tang Jie-Ee Wei show signs of improvement - Rexy

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei have shown progress in recent training sessions, an encouraging sign for their campaign in the Badminton World Championships, which kick off next Monday in Paris.

Academy Badminton Malaysia coaching director Rexy Mainaky said he hoped the pair would be able to maintain that momentum when competing in the tournament.

“I can see there’s already some improvement from Tang Jie and Ee Wei in the recent training sessions.

“Although it’s not yet significant, for me it’s still a positive development for both of them,” he told reporters recently.

The world number four pair had earlier struggled to find their best form, at one point splitting temporarily in March before reuniting less than a month later.

The pair have also failed to reach the final in any tournament they have entered this year, falling at the semi-final stage five times, including at the Macau Open.

Rexy also expressed hope that Tang Jie-Ee Wei would quickly put their past behind them and avoid repeating the same mistakes at the World Championships.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei have received a bye in the first round of the world meet and are expected to face India’s world number 33 pair Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde in the second round. - Bernama