Tang Jie-Ee Wei to select tournaments after World Tour Finals qualification

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei will adopt a selective approach to upcoming tournaments after securing their qualification for the Badminton World Federation World Tour Finals.

Their victory at the World Championships in Paris has guaranteed their place in the season-ending finals, reducing their need to compete weekly.

National mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto confirmed that the team management will now create a new competition schedule for the pair.

He stated that the pair will prioritise Super 750 and Super 1000 events while evaluating participation in Super 500 tournaments.

A decision regarding their involvement in the upcoming Hong Kong Open from September 9 to 14 remains pending as management reviews various factors.

The pair will focus primarily on three major tournaments: the China Masters from September 16 to 21, the Denmark Open from October 14 to 19, and the French Open from October 21 to 26.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei made national history by becoming Malaysia’s first mixed doubles pair to reach and win the BWF World Championships.

Malaysia now boasts two world champion pairs, with men’s doubles duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik having previously claimed the title in Tokyo during 2022. – Bernama