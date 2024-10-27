Taolu World Cup: Weng Son doubles Malaysia’s gold collection

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia doubled their gold medal collection when national men’s senior wushu exponent Wong Weng Son emerged victorious in the jianshu event at the third edition of the Taolu World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, today.

The 32-year-old performed magnificently to finish first among nine competitors by scoring 9.773 points while exponents from Japan (9.766 points) and Nepal (9.636 points) finished second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, national women’s wushu exponent Tan Cheong Min settled for silver in the nanquan event with 9.770 points, finishing behind an Indonesian exponent (9.773 points) while Hong Kong’s competitor (9.760 points) took bronze.

In other events, Clement Ting Su Wei could only end up fourth in the men’s gunshu with 9.766 points while Sydney Chin Sy Xuan finished sixth in women’s taijijian with 9.650 points.

After two days of competition, Malaysia have collected two golds, two silvers and two bronzes.