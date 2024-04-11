Team Malaysia clinches third place in World Corporate Golf Challenge World Final

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian corporate golf community celebrates an impressive achievement as Team Leonian Malaysia 1, represented by Lee Robert and Anushka Gayan Wijerathne, secured third place in the recently concluded World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) World Final. The tournament, hosted in Haikou, China, from Oct 28 to Nov 1, 2024 saw participation from 30 countries, underscoring its reputation as a premier international corporate golf event.

Team Leonian Malaysia 1 delivered an outstanding performance, finishing in third place with a total of 87 points. The team, embodying skill and determination, competed among elite golfers from around the globe, bringing pride to Malaysia and establishing Leonian Malaysia as a formidable presence in the world of corporate golf.

Anushka Gayan Wijerathne expressed his pride in the team’s performance, stating: “It was a great experience and a well-organised event with participants from 30 countries, including Malaysia. The WCGC is an excellent platform for business networking through golf, and my partner, Lee Robert, and I went all out to bring home the title. Although we finished third, we’re proud of our achievement for Leonian Malaysia, and we’re motivated to aim even higher next year.”

In addition, Team Leonian Malaysia 2, consisting of Ang Khai Phang and Kong Tuck Keat, also made a commendable effort, finishing in 21st place with a total of 68 points. Reflecting on the experience, Ang shared: “Participating in a world-class golf tournament like this one has been truly inspiring. I’m very proud of Lee Robert and Anushka for their third-place finish. Competing with teams from around 30 countries isn’t easy, and their success is a testament to their skill and dedication. Congratulations to them, and we look forward to bringing back an even better result next year.”

Japan finished as the Champions with 93 points while India on second Placing with 90 points followed by Malaysia with 87 points at third Placing.

The WCGC Malaysia licensee, Elora Global, expressed its commitment to furthering the corporate golf scene in Malaysia. Shoban Ramlu, Managing Director of Elora Global, plans for the 2025 season, stating: “We’re preparing to host several qualifying rounds, allowing corporate companies to experience the thrill of this world-class event locally.”

The success of Team Leonian Malaysia would not have been possible without the support of sponsors who contributed to making the journey to the WCGC possible. A special thanks goes out to Skechers Malaysia, Templer Park Country Club, Spectrum Outdoor, Bridgestone Golf, Plus Max Duty Free, Iroas, ANC Textile, Tourism Malaysia, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their generous support and endorsement of the World Corporate Golf Malaysia, he said.

“Thank you to the players, Lee Robert, Anushka Gayan, Ang Khai Phang and Kong Tuck Keat for the dedication and commitment extended to represent Malaysia in Haikou, China,” he added.

1st Placing - Japan (93pts)

2nd Placing - India (90pts)

3rd Placing - Malaysia (87pts)