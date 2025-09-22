Team World wins third Laver Cup title as Fritz defeats Zverev

TAYLOR Fritz secured the Laver Cup for Team World with a decisive victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

Fritz won the match 6-3 7-6(4) to complete a 15-9 overall win for his team at the Chase Center.

This victory marks Team World’s third title in the competition’s eight-year history, following consecutive wins in 2022 and 2023. Captain Andre Agassi’s squad celebrated enthusiastically after reclaiming the men’s team tennis trophy.

Team World had established a commanding 9-3 lead after sweeping all matches on Saturday. The final day’s matches carried triple points, with four matches scheduled to reach the 13 points required for victory.

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud began the day strongly for Team Europe by defeating Americans Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka 7-6(4) 6-1. Australia’s Alex De Minaur then extended Team World’s lead to 12-6 by beating Czech youngster Jakub Mensik 6-3 6-4. U.S. Open champion Alcaraz kept European hopes alive with a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 win over Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. Zverev had the opportunity to level the scores at 12-12 and force a doubles decider but could not overcome Fritz. The 2026 Laver Cup will be held at London’s O2 Arena. – Reuters