TEENAGE STAR Desire Doue topped off a dream season by scoring twice in a stunning performance as Paris Saint-Germain comprehensively beat Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday's Champions League final.

“I don’t have the words. It is a dream come true. It is just magnificent,“ Doue told broadcaster Canal Plus in a brief interview as delirious PSG fans invaded the pitch at the Allianz Arena after seeing their team win the trophy for the first time.

No player embodies the youthful energy and dynamism of Luis Enrique's thrilling PSG side quite like Doue, who has enjoyed a remarkable campaign and has now announced himself to the wider world with his display in Munich.

Doue's masterclass, which came only three days before his 20th birthday, saw him set up Achraf Hakimi for PSG's early opener.

He then became just the third teenager to score in the final of the modern Champions League as he made it 2-0 on the night.

The French international followed in the footsteps of Patrick Kluivert, who was still 18 when he netted for Ajax in 1995, and the Brazilian Carlos Alberto Gomes, a 19-year-old scorer for Porto in 2004.

Doue later scored again before being brought off to rapturous applause and seeing another teenager get on the scoresheet, substitute Senny Mayulu wrapping up the victory with the fifth goal a fortnight after turning 19.

“What we have done today is magical. We have made French and Europan football history and I am so pleased with how everything has gone this season,“ Doue said after what was the biggest ever win by any club in the final.

An astonishing season for PSG following talisman Kylian Mbappe's departure has seen them win Europe's elite club competition for the first time after also completing a domestic league and cup double.

It has been an especially remarkable year for Doue, whose dazzling feet recall former PSG superstar Neymar at his very best.

Doue joined PSG from Rennes in August for a reported 50 million euros ($56.7m), signing a five-year deal.

He had made 76 appearances for Rennes across the previous two campaigns, getting his debut aged 17 in August 2022.

Olympic silver to European glory

Yet Doue needed time to settle into his new surroundings, not least having played for Thierry Henry's France team on their run to the final of the Paris Olympics.

He started just four games for Luis Enrique's side in the first four months of the season, including in a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal.

However, his progress from mid-December onwards was startling and coincided with a remarkable run of form by his team.

Doue has become a regular starter, and played a key part in Luis Enrique's team getting to the final, including scoring the first goal in a 3-0 win at Salzburg in December which kickstarted their European campaign.

He then converted the decisive kick in the penalty shoot-out against Liverpool in the last 16 before also scoring a superb goal against Aston Villa in the quarter-finals.

Talented by name

Doue, whose name appropriately translates as “talented”, finishes the campaign with 15 goals and 16 assists in 54 appearances.

“It is my first season here, and it was a dream when I came here to win (the Champions League). Great players have played here and not won it but we have shown incredible collective strength and it is just magnificent,“ he said.

“I needed time to adapt to playing for Paris Saint-Germain but I have great players alongside me and that helps me get better every day.

“We still have great things to try to achieve with this club.”

Doue expressed excitement about the prospect of returning to Paris to celebrate during a planned parade down the Champs-Elysees, but he will have to quickly get back to work.

His elder brother Guela, with whom he played at Rennes, plays international football for Ivory Coast, the land of their father's birth.

Desire, meanwhile, had his progress since moving to PSG rewarded when he was given his senior France debut in March.

He will return to Germany to represent France in next week's UEFA Nations League finals, before jetting off with PSG to the United States as they chase more silverware in the Club World Cup.