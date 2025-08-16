Terengganu FC wary of Imigresen FC challenge in FA Cup clash

TERENGGANU FC head coach Badrul Afzan Razali is not underestimating newcomers Imigresen FC ahead of their FA Cup round of 16 first-leg clash.

The match will take place at Batu Kawan Stadium in Penang tomorrow evening.

Badrul Afzan highlighted the home-ground advantage Imigresen FC will leverage to score early goals.

He urged his players to stay disciplined and avoid costly mistakes.

“Playing away first gives the opponents an edge, but we are prepared,” he said.

The coach acknowledged player fatigue due to a tight schedule but stressed it should not be an excuse.

Meanwhile, striker Yan Mabella is determined to deliver goals and secure a quarterfinal spot.

He credited the fans for boosting team morale after their recent match against PDRM.

“We have three games in a week, so recovery is key,” Mabella said.

The French-born forward expressed gratitude for the fans’ unwavering support.

“I will give my best to win for them and the club,” he added. -Bernama