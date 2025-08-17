ASEAN Navies’ City Parade in Penang draws 40,000 visitors

GEORGE TOWN: The ASEAN Navies’ City Parade (ANCP) attracted over 40,000 visitors during its event at Padang Kota Lama.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow highlighted the collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) to showcase advanced naval assets.

“The strong turnout reflects Penang’s unity in diversity,” he said during the closing ceremony.

The event featured naval ships from 10 ASEAN nations, combat boat demonstrations, and helicopter flypasts.

Other highlights included a silent drill display, military band performances, and interactive activities like a colouring contest.

The ANCP aims to introduce naval traditions to the public while celebrating Hari Buletin, Penang’s official newspaper.

This year’s parade coincided with key regional naval events, including the ASEAN Naval Chiefs Meeting and Multilateral Exercise.

The RMN’s efforts ensured a successful blend of military exhibitions and community engagement.

Visitors also enjoyed food stalls and exhibitions by various government agencies.

The event reinforced Penang’s role in fostering regional maritime cooperation. - Bernama