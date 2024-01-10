TFC and head coach Steinbruckner part ways amicably

TERENGGANU FC (TFC) and head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner have parted ways amicably, the Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) announced on the TFC Facebook page today.

It added that besides, Steinbruckner, who had held the post since last season, assistant coach Ivica Vranjes and fitness coach Hrvoje Bradasic were also released.

“During the discussions, Steinbruckner expressed his agreement and hopes the club can move forward successfully.

“This decision was made collectively after assessing the club’s current performance. It is also aimed at maintaining good relationships between the players, supporters and the club’s overall image,“ TFC said.

The statement further indicated that the role of head coach, previously held by the Croatian, will be temporarily taken over by assistant coaches Badrul Afzan Razali and Hairudin Omar.

Steinbruckner tenure became untenable after the East Coast giants suffered five consecutive defeats, the latest being the 1-0 loss to Selangor at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) on Saturday (Sept 28).