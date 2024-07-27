TFC miss presence of three key players - Steinbruckner

ISKANDAR PUTERI: It was a disastrous outing for Terengganu FC (TFC) with the absence of three top players which ended in a huge 0-4 defeat to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the Super League at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here, last night.

TFC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner said the three main pillars of the Turtle squad were Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid in the frontline while Safwan Mazlan was injured.

He said at the same time the match referee’s decision, Fitri Maskon in waving a red card, turned TFC’s plans and tactics upside down.

“After the early goal by Heberty Fernandes, they aggressively pushed us and we made several crucial mistakes.

“They made so many crossings in the penalty area, while we are playing with one less player,“ he said at a press conference after the match that was last night.

In yesterday’s match, a JDT goal was by Fernandes was followed by a hat-trick of lethal striker Bergson Da Silva.

Meanwhile, JDT head coach Hector Bidoglio said his players had a good performance during the match in addition to being satisfied with the pace of the game which put pressure on the opposing team.

He also dismissed the claim that the red card against TFC defender Ubaidullah Shamsul was a factor in the Southern Tigers’ victory, instead his players dominated the match as soon as the whistle started.

“The players today show great performance, JDT played very well against a good team. TFC is a very good team with good players but today our performance was great. I like the urgency players show and our positioning,“ he said.