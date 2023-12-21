TFC yet to get feedback on objection to poor refereeing in Malaysia Cup final

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC (TFC) have yet to receive any feedback from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) regarding their objection to the poor standard of refereeing in the Malaysia Cup final on Dec 8.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSC) chief executive officer Mohd Sabri Abas (pix) said they had submitted the objection letter to FAM on Dec 11 to express their disappointment over the poor refereeing performance in the final between TFC and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

He said although the objection wouldn't change the outcome of the match, which JDT won 3-1, he hoped that it would lead to an improvement in the quality of football refereeing, especially during crucial matches.

“So far, we have not received any feedback. But on FAM’s (website) page, there is a mention of poor refereeing of the Cup final,” he told a media conference after the Terengganu Football Association (PBSNT)'s annual congress here today. -Bernama