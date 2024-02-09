Thai King’s Cup: Malaysia clinch gold in regu event

KUALA LUMPUR: The national sepak takraw squad lived up to expectations by winning the gold medal in the men’s regu event after defeating India 2-0 at the final of the 2024 Thai King’s Cup in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), Thailand, today.

The team, comprising Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam, Mohamad Azlan Alias and Farhan Adam displayed outstanding performance in the first set to stun the opponent with a 15-5 win.

In the second set, Malaysia continued to trounce India 15-9 and claimed victory.

Earlier, the national squad retained its winning streak in all three matches in the five-team premier division before meeting India in the final round-robin match.

Malaysia started off with easy 2-0 wins against Singapore (15-2, 15-6) and China (15-8, 15-6), but struggled to beat Brunei 13-15, 15-9, 15-12.

Hosts Thailand did not participate in the men’s regu event this year.