BANGKOK: The game plan worked well for Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, as they knocked out China’s Chen Qing Chen-Wang Yi Lyu in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open 2025 at the Nimibutr Stadium today.

The world number four pair needed only 34 minutes to beat Qing Chen-Yi Lyu 21-14, 21-11.

Thinaah said they had discussed extensively with their coaches yesterday to prepare for today’s match against the Chinese pair.

“We are happy that our game plan worked well today. And yes, the belief is always there that we can go all the way to win the tournament,“ she told Bernama after the match.

The Malaysians were in total control, needing just 17 minutes to clinch the first game. They again delivered a commanding performance in the second game, leading throughout to seal a 21-11 victory.

Pearly-Thinaah will next face the winners of the match between Rui Hirokami-Sayaka Hobara of Japan and Meilysa Trias Puspitasari-Rachel Allessya Rose of Indonesia, who are scheduled to play later today.

Pearly said they are focusing on improving their gameplay rather than preparing specifically for their semi-final opponents.

“We want to maintain this positive momentum and discuss with our coaches to prepare for the next game. The main focus is to concentrate on every point and every match we play,“ she said.

Pearly-Thinaah came close to winning the Indonesia Masters 2025 in January, but succumbed to a narrow defeat in the final against South Korea’s Kim Hye-jeong-Kong Hee-yong, losing 12-21, 21-17, 18-21.

The Malaysians last won a World Tour title at the Hong Kong Open 2024, where they defeated Liu Shengshu-Tan Ning 21-14, 21-14.

National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are set to compete against compatriots Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King in an all-Malaysian quarter-final this evening.