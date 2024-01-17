Thailand beat Kyrgyzstan 2-0 to kick off Asian Cup Campaign in style

DOHA: South East Asean powerhouses and multiple AFF Cupm winners Thailand kicked off their 2023 Asian Cup campaign in style by beating Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in their Group F match at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, here tonight.

Buriram United striker Supachai Chaided was the toast of the squad when he scored both Thailand’s goals, one each in the first half and second half tonight.

Both countries meeting in the Asian Cup for the first time, started off very cautiously but it was Thailand who drew first blood in the 14th minute when Supachok Sarachat sounded the first warning by rattling the crossbar.

Thailand, winners of the AFF Cup seven times, broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Chaided’s close range shot beat Erzhan Tokotayev in goal for a 1-0 first half lead.

The start of the second half saw the squad coached by Japan’s Masatada Ishii quickly grow in confidence and just five minutes later Chaided who was a thorn in the Kyrgyzstan defence pounced on to another opportunity to score his second of the night five minutes after the break.

Thailand will next face Oman while Kyrgyzstan take on Saudi Arabia on Sunday.–Bernama