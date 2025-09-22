Thomas Müller could have second career at Bayern Munich, says Rummenigge

FORMER Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes club legend Thomas Müller could still have a second career with the team in a management capacity.

The supervisory board member stated that both fans and the club wish for former players to assume leadership roles at Bayern Munich.

Müller spent 25 years playing for Bayern before his contract expired earlier this summer.

The 36-year-old was not offered a new deal and subsequently decided to continue his playing career in the MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Rummenigge expressed his belief that the 2014 World Cup champion made the correct decision in moving to North America.

He explained that Müller is gaining new experiences, broadening his horizons, perfecting another language, and experiencing a new culture.

The former CEO suggested these experiences could prepare Müller for a potential future role at the club.

Rummenigge emphasized that Müller must first determine what he wants to do after his playing career concludes.

He stressed that Müller must be genuinely keen on taking on this completely new challenge.

The board member acknowledged that Müller’s experience playing football at the highest level would undoubtedly help him in any future role.

Rummenigge also noted that Müller knows the club inside out from his quarter-century of service.

However, he made clear that a position on the board or as a manager represents a completely different job from being on the pitch. – Bernama-dpa