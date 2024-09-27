Three super league clubs facing salary arrears fined RM15,000

THREE Super League clubs facing salary arrears issues were today imposed with an immediate fine of RM15,000 by the independent Financial Fair Play First Instance Body (FFP FIB).

According to the Malaysian Football League (MFL), the fines were imposed as the FFP has yet to receive any settlement regarding salary arrears or mutual agreement between both parties, with evidence sent to the FFP FIB after the 30-day player transfer ban for the second window of the 2024/2025 season was imposed on the three clubs.

The three clubs are also required to send proof of payment receipts or instalment payment plans for salary arrears involving players, officials, administration and government agencies, namely the Employees Provident Fund Group (EPF), the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) and the Employees Insurance Scheme (EIS).

Proof of payment or instalment payment plans must be submitted within 30 days by Oct 25.

“Failure, refusal and/or negligence by these three clubs in doing as stipulated will result in the matter being taken to the FIB Committee for further action,” the MFL said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the statement added that the FFP FIB had completed its review of phase two of the financial reports submitted by all the Super League clubs.

“From reviewing the documents submitted by all the Super League clubs, it was found that 10 clubs presented a complete phase two financial report to the FFP.

“However, three clubs did not submit a complete financial report due to having outstanding salary payments and contributions to the EPF, IRB, PERKESO and EIS,” it added.

Last month, the first phase of the financial reports submitted by the Super League clubs found that three clubs had outstanding salary payments and contributions to the EPF, IRB, PERKESO and EIS for May and June.