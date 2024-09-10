Tight at the top

ASIAN TOUR veterans Ben Leong and Khor Kheng Hwai are among four players who have taken a one-stroke lead after a tough opening round of the Alphard Cup after carding two-under 70s at the Penang Golf Resort here today.

Joining Leong and Khor were Afif Razif and Chan Khai Zhane who just turned professional recently. Chan had finished joint second in the Toyota Tour Qualifying School early last month at Kota Seriemas GCC.

The PGR layout served a stern test to the professionals who had to battle against a long course playing longer due to the wet conditions and greens that had contours which will send shivers down even the stiffest of spines.

In fifth placing are Malcolm Ting and Afif Fathi and a stroke further adrift at even par are Galven Green, Marcus Lim, Tony Lam and Nick Ang. Bunched in 11th position are Airil Rizman, Daeng Rahman, Edven Ying, Kim Leun Kwang and Wafiyuddin Manaf.

“The greens are really tricky,” remarked Green, who has two wins on the Toyota Tour this year. “I couldn’t make anything on the front nine and instead had two bogeys.” However, he putted better on his inward nine and had birdies on the par 5 10th and the par 4 13th.

Leong, winner of the Fortuner Cup in Sibu in June, said he tried to play to his strengths and was pretty satisfied with his game from tee to green.

Last month’s Harrier Cup champion Fakhrul Akmal and Hilux Cup winner Nasrullah Zulkifli carded 2-over 74s to finish in a tie for 16th alongside veteran Shaifubari Muda, Syakir Adli, Wilson Choo and Ezmeer Merican. Order of Merit leader Paul San ended up in joint 34th after shooting a four-over 76.

The Toyota Tour’s eighth leg was delayed by two hours due to heavy overnight rain which caused some holes to be flooded. Tee-off began at 9.30am and the rest of the day was played under brilliant sunshine. The Tour is organised by the Professional Golf Malaysia and delivered by MST Golf.

Meanwhile in the Ladies Championship, Zulaikah Nasser survived a double bogey 7 on her final hole to lead the strongest field this year by one stroke after finishing with an even par 72.

In joint second are 2023 OOM winner Aretha Pan and Jocelyn Chee at one-over while Liyana Durisic is alone in fourth, followed by Geraldine Wong and amateur Winnie Ng.

Zulaikah, winner of the Harrier Cup in Kuantan two weeks ago, said she played well over most of the holes but was let down by her second and third shots at the par 5 18th. “I ended up in the trees with my second shot and was forced to chip back onto the fairway. But I didn’t do a good job with it and in my attempt to find the green with my fourth, I ended up in a bunker. Five on, two putts and that really spoilt my scorecard.”

But Zulaikah’s happy to be leading the tournament even though there’s still 36 holes more to go. “Being in this position gives me confidence going forward,” said the 22-year-old who turned professional in August.

Leading Rd 1 scores

70 Ben Leong, Khow Kheng Hwai, Afif Razif, Chan Khai Zhane

71 Malcolm Ting, Afif Fathi

72 Marcus Lim, Galven Green, Tony Lam, Nick Ang

73 Airil Rizman, Edven Ying, Kim Leun Kwang, Daeng Rahman, Wafiyuddin Manaf

74 Shaifubari Muda, Fakhrul Akmal, Nasrullah Zulkifli, Syakir Adli, Wilson Choo, Ezmeer

Merican, Hui Yong Sherng, Ikhmal Basry, Azry Asyraf

Ladies

72 Zulaikah Nasser

73 Jocelyn Choo, Aretha Pan

74 Liyana Durisic

75 Geraldine Wong

77 Winnie Ng (am)

79 Siti Nur Husna (am), Durriyah Damian