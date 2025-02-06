NATIONAL head coach Peter Cklamovski has recognised the tough challenge ahead as Harimau Malaya aim to overturn more than a decade of winless results against Vietnam in their crucial Group F 2027 Asian Cup qualifier next Tuesday (June 10).

The Australian coach said he respects Vietnam but is determined to make history with Malaysia.

“Malaysia hasn’t beaten Vietnam for over 10 years. That’s more than a decade and this is a moment we want to overturn and change a bit of history.

“So full respect to Vietnam. I don’t focus on one player (opponent); I focus on the whole team. We look forward to the challenge on June 10th,” the 46-year-old coach told reporters when met during the national team’s training session, which was also attended by Vietnamese media here, today.

At the same time, he praised Vietnam who are led by South Korean Kim Sang Sik as a strong and skilful side, adding that he has studied the entire squad.

“I’ve watched all of them. They’re a very good team, a strong squad. Full respect to Vietnam - they’re a very good footballing side,” he said.

Vietnam and Malaysia jointly top the group with three points each after winning their opening matches.

For the record, the last time Malaysia defeated the Golden Star Warriors was in 2014 before suffering seven defeats and managing just one draw in their eight meetings across all competitions since.

The last time the two teams met, Vietnam secured a 3-0 victory in the group stage of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup, now known as the ASEAN Championship.

Cklamovski’s men will face world number 72 ranked Cape Verde in a closed door friendly at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, tomorrow night after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their Tier 1 international match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, last Thursday.