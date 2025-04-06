KUALA LUMPUR: The Harimau Malaya squad welcomed a timely boost ahead of their Group F AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match against Vietnam at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil on June 10, following the inclusion of four new heritage players for the country.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced today in a statement that the four players are striker Rodrigo Holgado from Colombian club America de Cali, Sabah FC defender Jon Irazabal from Azerbaijan, Velez Sarsfield striker Imanol Machuca from Argentina, and Istanbul Basaksehir striker Joao Figueiredo from Turkey.

“All four players have been undergoing training sessions with the team for several days and have shown very impressive performances. As quality players, they are well prepared to strengthen the national squad to realize the dreams of all Malaysians,“ the statement read.

Meanwhile, Machuca, 25, stated that the opportunity to wear the national team colours is very special and a great honor for him.

Holgado, 29, admitted that he has fallen in love with the atmosphere in Malaysia and is ready to give his all for the team coached by Peter Cklamovski.

Irazabal, 28, shared his excitement about playing for the national squad, describing it as an unique moment, while Figueiredo, 29, expressed his desire to go further with Harimau Malaya on the Asian stage.

The inclusion of these four players brings the total number of new heritage players for Malaysia this year to seven.

Previously, FAM had secured the services of three heritage players, namely center-back Facundo Garces, who played in Argentina’s top league; Portimonense SC midfielder Hector Hevel from Portugal; and left-back Gabriel Palmero, who represents Spanish club CD Tenerife B.

Malaysia and Vietnam currently share the top spot in Group F of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers with three points each after both recorded wins in their opening matches.

Harimau Malaya began their Group F campaign with a 2-0 victory over Nepal at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri, Johor last March, while Vietnam defeated Laos 5-0 at home.