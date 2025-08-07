Timothy Weah joins Marseille on loan from Juventus

US international Timothy Weah has completed a loan move to Marseille from Juventus. The French club confirmed the deal on Wednesday, including an option to buy the player.

The 25-year-old winger joins for a loan fee of one million euros. Reports indicate Marseille can make the transfer permanent for 14 million euros ($16,000).

Weah is the son of football legend and former Liberian president George Weah. He has been with Juventus since 2023 after stints at several top European clubs.

Born in New York in 2000, Weah began his career at Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy. He signed his first professional contract with PSG in 2017.

After two seasons in Paris, he moved to Celtic in Scotland. There, he won the Premiership and Scottish Cup double in 2019.

His next stop was Lille, where he lifted the Ligue 1 title in 2021. With 44 caps for the US national team, Weah adds depth to Marseille’s squad.

He becomes the club’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window. Marseille continues to strengthen ahead of the new season. - AFP