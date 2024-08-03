TNB in pursuit of a treble face THT in TNB Cup final on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) edged closer to a treble this season after moving into the final of the TNB Cup scheduled on Saturday at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil to face arch rival Terengganu Hockey Team (THT).

Both TNB and THT scored emphatic wins over their respective opponents in the two-leg semifinals which ended today.

THT booked their place in the final after a 6-1 aggregate win over Maybank, courtesy of a 3-0 win in the first leg and another convincing 3-1 victory in the secong leg semifinal today with goals from Faizal Saari in the 16th and 47th minutes via a penalty corner and field goal and Ismail Abu scored the other in the 28th minute.

TNB on the other hand went on a goal rout, whipping UiTM HA-KPT 5-1 today to advance on an 8-2 aggregate score after having beaten UiTM 3-1 in the first leg semifinal.

TNB’s five goals today were scored by Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (3rd min), Jang Jong Hyun (36’), Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi (40’), Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan (45’) and Muhammad Shahril Saabah (60’).

The final on Saturday will certainly be a mouth-watering clash between the two arch rivals who have already met in two previous finals with both favouring TNB.

THT regarded as the powerhouse in the local hockey arena, lost to TNB in the Charity Shield and also the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) this season, both times to TNB.

Meanwhile, THT’s prolific striker Faizal admitted that TNB are a formidable outfit with a few big names, especially penalty corner specialist Jang Jonghyun from South Korea.

“...I feel TNB are the favourite on paper, they certainly have top players and many national players,” said Faizal when met after the match here tonight.

In the 2024 Vivian May Soars Cup competition, Malaysian University and Lioning from China, playing as an invitational team, will square off in the final on Saturday at the same venue.

Malaysian University booked their berth in the final after beating Negeri Sembilan with an aggregate score of 8-2, winning both the semifinals with identical 4-1 scores.

Liaoning moved into the final on a 3-0 agregate score over PDRM Blue Warriors.

The first leg semifinal saw Lioning win 3-0 but today’s second leg ended in a goalless draw.-Bernama