FORWARD Ivan Toney was included in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man England squad for games against Andorra and Senegal in June.

Group K leaders England have picked up six points after home victories over Albania and Latvia in their World Cup qualifiers in March.

They travel to Spain to face Andorra on June 7, before hosting Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on June 10.

Toney has scored 29 goals in 43 appearances this season for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, but has not been in an England squad since Euro 2024. Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who played for FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on loan this season, received his first call up.