THE Tour de France Singapore Criterium returns for its fourth edition on 1–2 November 2025, bringing the speed, strategy, and spectacle of elite cycling back to the streets of Marina Bay.

Leading this year’s line-up is Jasper Philipsen, to reclaim the Tour de France Singapore Criterium title he won in 2023, after being edged out last year by the legendary Mark Cavendish in his unforgettable farewell race.

The Belgian sprint specialist captured the green jersey in the 2023 Tour de France, and made headlines again this year by winning the opening stage of the 2025 Tour and donning the coveted yellow jersey. His appearance in Singapore offers fans across Southeast Asia and beyond a rare chance to see one of the sport’s most electrifying riders in action.

The Tour de France Singapore Criterium enters its fourth year with renewed backing from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), reaffirming its long-term place on the regional sporting calendar.

The refreshed multi-year partnership builds on the momentum of the past three editions and reflects strong confidence in Singapore’s thriving sport scene. The 2025 edition will also introduce new ways for the public to get involved with the Tour de France Singapore Criterium: À l’Attaque, offering Singaporean cyclists the rare chance to ride on the same roads as the pros.

“Bringing the Tour de France Criterium to Singapore has allowed us to extend the spirit of the Tour to new audiences and new regions. Each edition here is proof of what’s possible when world-class racing meets an equally world-class city.

“From its skyline to its organisation, Singapore offers a spectacular setting for the athletes and an unforgettable experience for fans. We are proud to see the Criterium return in 2025 as part of a growing legacy in Asia,” said Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France.

The 2025 Tour de France Singapore Criterium promises to be a high-octane celebration of sport and city, with a route designed to showcase the very best that Singapore has to offer.

The circuit will take riders past some of the nation’s most recognisable landmarks, including the Padang, Anderson Bridge, and the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, framing world-class sport within a uniquely Singaporean experience.