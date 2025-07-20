Tour de France spectator hit by Ineos-Grenadiers team car

AN Ineos-Grenadiers team car hit and knocked down a spectator during the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycle race, TV footage showed on Saturday.

The team car was in the middle of the road on the Col de Peyresourde, about 200 metres from the top of the ascent, when it struck the spectator, who was cheering the riders on.

The driver, sports director Oliver Cookson, was handed a 5,000 Swiss franc ($6,240) fine and a yellow card for “dangerous behaviour that endangered spectators”. A second yellow card triggers exclusion from the race.

Local police have been investigating the accident, a Tour police officer told Reuters.

“Our thoughts and sincere apologies go out to the fan who was accidentally and regretfully hit by one of our race cars while supporting the riders during today’s stage,“ Ineos-Grenadiers said in a statement.

“Like all teams we take great care to maintain a safe race environment for everyone - including the passionate fans who make our sport so special.” REUTERS