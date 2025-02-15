Trial of Spain's ex-football chief over forced kiss ends

SAN FERNANDO DE HENARES (Spain): The trial of Spain's former football chief Luis Rubiales over the forced kiss he gave star forward Jenni Hermoso wrapped up Friday, with a verdict expected in several weeks.

Rubiales is accused of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso in 2023 following Spain's triumph at the women's World Cup in Australia, as well as coercion for allegedly trying to convince her to downplay the incident afterwards.

The global outcry over the kiss forced Rubiales to resign in disgrace and thrust the spotlight on the prevalence of macho culture and sexism in sport.

Hermoso, 34, says she did not consent to the kiss while Rubiales, 47, denies wrongdoing and says it was consensual.

“With this, believe it or not, we are done,“ judge Jose Manuel Fernandez-Prieto told the court in San Fernando de Henares near Madrid after Rubiales and the three other accused declined their right to make a final statement.

Prosecutors are seeking two-and-a-half years in prison for Rubiales, one year for sexual assault and 18 months for the alleged coercion of Hermoso.

Ex-women's national team coach Jorge Vilda and two former federation officials also stand accused of trying to coerce Hermoso, with prosecutors seeking 18 months' jail for them.

Equality Minister Ana Redondo told reporters on Friday she hoped there would be “a sentence in line with Spanish legislation” following her government’s sexual consent law, “which directly calls out patriarchy and macho culture”.

- 'Made a mistake' -

Hermoso told the opening day of the trial on February 3 she felt “disrespected” after a non-consensual kiss that “should not happen in any social or work setting”.

Her teammates have described under oath how she cried and felt “overwhelmed” following the incident, while her brother Rafael Hermoso has said she came under pressure to downplay the affair to protect the federation chief.

Rubiales told the court on Tuesday he was “totally sure” Hermoso consented to the kiss, which was broadcast live around the world, and denied putting pressure on her after the incident.

He conceded he “made a mistake” on the podium, saying he should have “been in a more institutional role”, but denied any offence had been committed.

While his behaviour was “inappropriate” it was not “criminal”, his lawyer Olga Tubau said during her closing arguments, calling the kiss an “expression of uncontrollable joy”.

Video images of Hermoso celebrating and drinking champagne with her teammates in the changing room shortly after the incident prove the player was not upset by the kiss, she added.

- Hermoso 'entitled to celebrate' -

Public prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil rejected this argument on Wednesday during her closing arguments in which she also said there was “no doubt” the kiss was “non-consensual”.

“How long are we going to keep demanding heroic behaviour from the victim of a sexual assault? Wasn’t she entitled to celebrate such a sporting triumph?” she asked.

Rubiales' stance on the stand contrasted with the defiance he displayed when the scandal broke.

During an emergency federation meeting in August 2023, he minimised the importance of the kiss and defied calls for his resignation, railing against “false feminism”.

Rubiales resigned in September that year after FIFA suspended him and Spanish prosecutors opened an investigation into alleged sexual assault. He had been federation chief since 2018.

Hermoso, the all-time top scorer for the Spain women's team who now plays for Mexican side Tigres, was not called up immediately after the World Cup.

New coach Montse Tome said she wanted to protect the player and denied omitting her from the squad was a “punishment”.