Trump’s Ryder Cup visit prompts delay warning and enhanced security

RYDER CUP organisers have issued a delay warning to spectators ahead of US President Donald Trump’s planned attendance on the opening day of the biennial golf event.

The 45th edition of the tournament between the United States and holders Europe begins on Friday at Bethpage Black, with Trump expected among a crowd exceeding 50,000 people.

Trump’s recent appearance at the US Open tennis final in New York caused a 30-minute postponement and significant spectator delays due to enhanced security protocols.

The President has attended several major sporting events this year, including February’s Super Bowl and July’s FIFA Club World Cup final.

US captain Keegan Bradley expressed his honour at having the President’s support for the American team.

“Any time you can be around a current President is a pretty phenomenal thing, but when you’re representing your country... having the President there to support you is something that’s just absolutely incredible,“ Bradley said.

Organisers confirmed tighter security measures will be implemented on Friday, although specific details remain undisclosed.

A source indicated that planning is focused on the early afternoon period when the four-ball matches are scheduled to commence.

The PGA of America’s official statement advised attendees to anticipate enhanced security and potential restrictions throughout the venue.

“Guests should expect temporary delays moving around publicly accessible areas inside and outside of the Bethpage Black golf course,“ the statement read.

Spectators face additional airport-style security screening around the clubhouse, grandstands, and surrounding areas beyond standard entrance checks.

The statement strongly urged ticketholders to arrive as early as possible and budget extra time for their visit.

Gates will open at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, more than two hours before the opening match begins. – AFP