Trump says he would consider relocating World Cup matches

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP said he would consider relocating 2026 World Cup matches from cities he did not deem safe, months before the United States is set to co-host the quadrennial soccer showcase with Canada and Mexico.

Eleven U.S. cities are set to welcome matches, including the final in New York/New Jersey, for the largest-ever edition of the tournament.

Asked about moving matches from cities that do not cooperate with his immigration and crime initiatives, Trump said that was on the table during remarks made in the Oval Office on Thursday.

“If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it into a different city,“ said Trump, who is a Republican.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump would have that authority. Reuters has contacted world soccer’s governing body FIFA for comment.

A reporter at the Oval Office briefing cited two cities - Democratically-controlled San Francisco and Seattle - as possible targets for having World Cup hosting duties revoked.

Hana Tadesse, spokesperson for Seattle FIFA World Cup 26, said the group was committed to ensuring a safe experience and was confident in its planning.

“Since being selected by FIFA as a host city, we’ve worked closely with them, the White House Task Force for FIFA World Cup 26, community partners, and law enforcement,“ Tadesse said in a statement.

“Seattle looks forward to shining on the world stage and hosting an event that is not only spectacular, but safe for all.”

The San Francisco Bay Area host committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump sent hundreds of troops into the Democrat-led U.S. capital earlier this year to support a federal crackdown on what he called a crime epidemic.

The depiction runs counter to available data that shows crime rates, overall, have declined in recent years.

The U.S. president has repeatedly thrust himself into the sports spotlight during his second term, announcing last month that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington will host the 2026 World Cup draw.

Trump attended the first day of golf’s Ryder Cup competition on Long Island on Friday, soaking in cheers from the crowd as the U.S. team sought to avenge their 2023 defeat by Team Europe. - Reuters