TRW coach targets full points in away Super League clash with Brunei DPMM

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Real Warriors head coach E. Elavarasan is optimistic that his team can secure a victory against Brunei DPMM in their Super League encounter at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium tomorrow evening.

Elavarasan confirmed that several tactical changes will be implemented to strengthen the squad following their recent defeat to PDRM FC.

“We will make adjustments in several positions to face Brunei DPMM, with the mission of bringing home three points,” he told Bernama.

He described the previous loss as difficult to accept but acknowledged it as an essential part of the team’s development process.

After completing five matches, TRW currently hold eighth place in the league standings with a total of five points.

Their record includes one victory and two draws so far this season.

Brunei DPMM occupy the bottom position in the league with just a single point from one draw and three losses.

Elavarasan emphasised that his players must demonstrate greater organisation and discipline during the challenging away fixture.

“We need proper planning because playing away is never easy,” he added.

The coach stated the team would approach the match with a renewed spirit to achieve a positive result.

He also issued a clear reminder to his squad not to underestimate their opponents despite their lowly league position. – Bernama