Igor Tudor will be Juventus coach next season, the Serie A club’s new general manager Damien Comolli confirmed on Tuesday, after failing to snatch Antonio Conte from Serie A champions Napoli.

“Igor Tudor will be our coach for the 2025/26 season. We’re working together, and I want to reiterate that he will be our coach next season,“ Comolli told reporters during a press conference.

Juve had pushed to bring back club icon Conte, who won three straight league titles as coach of the Turin giants between 2011 and 2014.

But Conte decided to stay at Napoli and defend the Scudetto, leading to Juve to decide to stick with Tudor who replaced sacked Thiago Motta in March and guided the club to next season’s Champions League.

Tudor will lead Juve at the upcoming Club World Cup in the USA where the Italians face Al Ain, Wydad AC and Manchester City in the group stage.

Also taking part in the Club World Cup with Juve will be Comolli’s fellow Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani, whose loan from Paris Saint-Germain has been extended for the length of the tournament.

Comolli added that Juve were hoping to extend Kolo Muani’s stay for next season after a promising spell in Italy since arriving in January from PSG where he was frozen out by Luis Enrique.

“We don’t have an agreement with PSG but I’m optimistic,“ said Comolli.